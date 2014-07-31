July 31Bodycote Plc, a provider of thermal processing services, said first-half pretax profit rose 8.5 percent buoyed by demand at its largest unit that caters to the automotive and general industrial sector.

The company, which makes products to improve the properties of metals via heat treatment, metal joining and hot isostatic pressing, said organic growth and margin improvement were excepted to be impacted by a stronger pound in the second half.

Pretax profit rose 8.5 percent to 52.6 million pounds for the half-year ended June 30. Group revenue slipped to 1.3 percent to 312.3 million pounds hurt by a strong pound. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)