Feb 26 British engineering company Bodycote Plc reported a 5.4 percent rise in full-year pretax profit and doubled its special dividend to 20 pence per share.

The company, which heat-treats jet engine turbine blades and other aircraft and car parts, reported a full-year pretax profit of 103.7 million pounds compared with 98.4 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1.7 percent to 609.1 million in the year ended Dec. 31. However, revenue rose 4 percent at constant exchange rates, the company said.

The company also announced a final dividend of 9.8 pence per share. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)