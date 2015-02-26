UPDATE 1-Hedge fund goes to court seeking to oust Akzo Nobel chairman
* PPG faces June 1 deadline to launch bid or walk away (Updates with reaction from Akzo, background on court fight)
Feb 26 British engineering company Bodycote Plc reported a 5.4 percent rise in full-year pretax profit and doubled its special dividend to 20 pence per share.
The company, which heat-treats jet engine turbine blades and other aircraft and car parts, reported a full-year pretax profit of 103.7 million pounds compared with 98.4 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue fell 1.7 percent to 609.1 million in the year ended Dec. 31. However, revenue rose 4 percent at constant exchange rates, the company said.
The company also announced a final dividend of 9.8 pence per share. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
FRANKFURT, May 9 Energy groups E.ON and EnBW are tearing down their nuclear plants at massive cost following Germany's decision to abandon nuclear power by 2022, but they are seeking to turn a burden into business by exporting their newfound dismantling skills.