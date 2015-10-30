* Cost cutting measures to help Bodycote weather downturn
better
* Balance sheet, dividend puts it on stronger footing than
peers
* Weakness in Bodycote's shares could mark good entry point
By Esha Vaish
Oct 30 Of the many London-listed engineering
firms hit by a prolonged slump in commodity prices, Bodycote Plc
is likely to prove most resilient, according to analysts
and Thomson Reuters data.
The company, founded by the Bodycote family nearly a century
ago, has a captive market among car and plane makers for its
heat-treatment services, leaving it less exposed to the oil and
gas sector than many of its peers.
It has also cut costs to offset a drop in revenue, closing
down a loss-making business in Brazil and restructuring some of
its operations in Europe. In an industry where margins are
shrinking, Bodycote's are holding up.
To be sure, its stock has fallen nearly 20 percent this year
and bigger tests may lie ahead, especially if a wider economic
slowdown erodes demand from customers in other businesses, such
as agriculture.
But Bodycote's stock, which closed on Thursday at 508 pence,
has more "buy" and "strong buy" ratings than any of the other 15
mechanical and electrical engineering companies on the FTSE-250
Midcap Index.
The company is alone among these midcap engineers in having
expanded its operating margins in each of the past five years.
"Their management team is good at adjusting the costs to
match the demand environment," said N+1 Singer Capital Markets
analyst Jo Reedman.
"It doesn't mean its sales growth will beat the subdued
market, but it's just much better placed to handle it."
Bodycote, based in Macclesfield, northwest England, uses
thermal processing to make metals and alloys more durable and
corrosion-resistant. About 90 percent of its business comes from
outside Britain.
The company declined to be interviewed for this article.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, Bodycote's shares
trade at a discount of about 14 percent to their intrinsic value
- a measure of how much a stock should be worth considering
expected growth rates over the next 15 years.
Other engineering firms with exposure beyond oil and gas are
more expensive. Health and safety device maker Halma Plc
, for example, is trading above its intrinsic valuation
estimate.
Steep valuations can also be found among some companies with
close ties to the oil industry. Rotork Plc, for example,
trades at a price to book multiple of more than 4 times.
Bodycote, by comparison, is cheaper, at 1.7 times. A
healthier balance sheet gives it an edge over similarly cheap
stocks, such as valve and pump maker Weir Group Plc,
which trades at 1.5 times price to book.
Bodycote is on track to raise its dividend payout for a
fourth consecutive year.
According to StarMine Smart Estimates, Bodycote's earnings
per share are expected to grow 0.6 percent over the next 12
months, while Rotork's and Weir's will fall 9.2 percent and 8.0
percent respectively.
Most British engineering companies are expected to report
quarterly results during the first two weeks of November.
"We expect (Bodycote's) earnings profile to be more robust
than either history or current economic trends would suggest,"
Investec analysts wrote.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by
Vikram Subhedar in London)