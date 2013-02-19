LONDON Feb 19 Britain named Andrew Bailey as a Deputy Governor of the Bank of England and chief executive of the bank's new prudential regulation authority from April 1.

Bailey, former Chief Cashier at the bank, is already head of prudential supervision at the UK's Financial Services Authority, a watchdog that will be scrapped at the end of March, with its banking supervision role tranferred to the new Bank of England subsidiary.

"Andrew Bailey has the right skills and experience to lead the Prudential Regulation Authority as it moves into the new era of judgement-led supervision," UK finance minister George Osborne said in a statement.

"Putting the Bank of England in charge of prudential regulation is at the heart of the Government's reforms to regulation of financial services."