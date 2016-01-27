LONDON Jan 27 Fund managers must give investors
clarity on the quality of assets they hold and how these are
likely to behave in stressed markets, Bank of England Deputy
Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday.
Bailey, who heads the BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority,
which supervises banks, said shrinkage in banking balance sheets
and corresponding large growth in asset management since the
financial crisis only made sense if two conditions were met.
"First, that there is no lack of clarity about the nature of
the assets held under management," Bailey said in a speech
delivered to a conference in Dublin.
The recent failure in the United States of the Third Avenue
Focused Credit Fund did not produce major ripples in markets as
it was clear to investors in advance that the assets were not of
the highest quality, Bailey said.
"The second condition to meet is that there is no illusion
about the liquidity of the assets. It is critical that investor
expectations are well adjusted to the prevailing liquidity
conditions," Bailey said.
While Bailey does not currently supervise asset managers, on
Tuesday he was named as the next chief executive of the
Financial Conduct Authority, which does regulate the sector and
has a remit to protect investors from unsuitable products.
Central bankers are concerned that investors in bond funds
in particular could face difficulties if many tried selling at
the same time, given there are fewer banks prepared to buy.
The liquidity, or ease of redemptions or sales, promised by
funds to their investors should mirror the market liquidity of
the underlying investments, Bailey said.
At the global level, securities market regulators, whose
ranks Bailey will join in coming months, are looking at whether
new rules are needed for handling large scale redemptions at
funds during market turmoil.
