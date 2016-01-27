DUBLIN Jan 27 Andrew Bailey, the incoming head of Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, promised on Wednesday he would listen carefully to industry when he starts the job later this year.

Bailey, currently a deputy governor at the Bank of England where he heads its Prudential Regulation Authority banking supervision arm, said it was very important to have an open dialogue with a broad range of representatives.

His predecessor, Martin Wheatley, a hardliner who was ousted by finance minister George Osborne last year, had said he would "shoot first and ask questions later" when it came to dealing with banks.

"With due respect to Martin, that's not my approach. It's more measured," Bailey told a financial conference in Dublin.

"In the PRA, we're fact based. In the future looking forward, we're not going to be doing that," Bailey added.

