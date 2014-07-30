(Rewrites first paragraph, adds detail, banking reaction, link
to factbox)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, July 30 Miscreant bankers face having
their bonuses clawed back for up to seven years after their
award under measures set out on Wednesday by the Bank of
England, as it tightens its regulatory clampdown on wrongdoing
in the financial sector.
The measures, some of the world's toughest on the financial
sector, are the Bank's latest attempt to avoid a repeat of the
multi-billion pound taxpayer bailouts of Royal Bank of Scotland
and Lloyds which marked the peak of the
financial crisis of 2008 and 2009 in Britain.
Despite the scale of the crisis, few bankers were
subsequently punished for reckless behaviour and the sector's
hefty bonuses remain a focus of public concern, given they have
been blamed for encouraging the excessive risk-taking for rich
short-term rewards which led to the financial sector meltdown.
The rule goes beyond the Bank of England's proposal in a
consultation paper in March for a clawback of bonuses up to six
years from the date they were fully paid out.
Lawyers say enforcing clawbacks is untested in the UK courts
if a banker refuses to pay up, and there are also questions over
what happens to tax paid on a recovered bonus. But some senior
figures in the sector support the idea.
"The process of clawback can be extremely useful. We've
applied it ourselves in cases where we've got things wrong,"
Antony Jenkins, chief executive of Barclays, said.
The Bank and the fellow regulator the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) also proposed in a new consultation that senior
managers face clawbacks of up to 10 years if they are being
investigated.
"These proposals are tougher than the industry would have
liked, but there was a general resignation that they would be
implemented whatever the costs and technical difficulties and
however far it puts the UK outside international norms," said
Nicholas Stretch of law firm CMS.
The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), a
banking lobby group, said it was concerned about the lack of
coordination of clawback arrangements at a global level.
Britain's latest tightening of the screw on the financial
industry comes as bad behaviour is still being uncovered, with
leading banks already fined for manipulating benchmark interest
rates and braced for further possible fines after allegations of
rigging foreign currency rates.
Earlier this week Lloyds was fined $370 million for rigging
benchmark lending rates.
The new seven-year clawback rule for all bankers will apply
to bonuses made on or after Jan. 1, 2015 to all London-based
staff of deposit-taking banks, EU banks and major non-EU banks
such as Citi, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs
and Credit Suisse.
RECKLESS BEHAVIOUR
Bonuses are typically paid out over three to five years and
can already be clawed back during this time, but the new rule
allows the clawing back of an award after it has been received.
Other rules already introduced on bonuses include a European
Union law limiting their value to twice the amount of fixed pay,
subject to shareholder approval.
Britain has also already passed a law making reckless
behaviour by bankers a criminal act punishable by up to seven
years in prison and Wednesday's consultation spelled out which
types of bank employees would be subject to this.
"We'll examine the detail of these new proposals with
interest, but it is important that any new regulation does not
put British banks at a disadvantage when it comes to attracting
and retaining the best workers here and overseas," said Anthony
Brown, chief executive of the British Bankers' Association.
Probes into some misconduct, such as rigging of market
interest rates, take several years, meaning bankers involved may
have already been paid bonuses covering the time the
rule-breaking took place.
The Bank and the FCA also on Wednesday published plans to
make top bankers directly accountable for their actions - known
as the senior managers' regime - by signing a statement listing
their specific responsibilities, making it easier for regulators
to bring them to book if something goes wrong.
They also proposed a certification regime for any employee
whose activities could potentially harm the bank or customers.
In addition, the two regulators proposed making bankers wait
longer to receive all their bonus. Currently the non-cash part
of bonus is paid over three to five years and the regulators
want a longer time period of seven years for senior managers.
"These requirements will create the toughest deferral regime
in the world," said Rob Moulton of law firm Ashurst.
The deferred portion of a bonus for senior managers would
only start to be paid out after three years, or one year for
more junior staff, the regulators also proposed.
"Today's consultations mark a fundamental change in the
regulators' ability to hold individuals to account, which is
what the public expects of us," FCA Chief Executive Martin
Wheatley said in a statement.
(Editing by Matt Scuffham and David Holmes)