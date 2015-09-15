LONDON, Sept 15 Britain's top banks must comply with a new accounting rule on earlier provisioning for bad loans, even if there is delay in the rest of Europe, a senior regulator said on Tuesday.

The rule, known as IFRS9, was called for by leaders of the Group of 20 economies (G20) during the financial crisis, in which banks had proved too slow in covering for soured loans.

It marks a radical change for banks, requiring them to make some provision - at a level according to the bank's view on the riskiness of a loan set against the economic outlook - even on the first day of the loan, and long before a default, the current trigger for provisioning.

The rule was written by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to come into force in January 2018, but needs formal European Union endorsement to become mandatory in the 28-country bloc.

This process is taking some time, raising questions about the feasibility of the start date. Provisioning is expected to rise by 35 to 50 percent compared with current accounting rules, the IASB said.

Paul Ebling, chief accountant at the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), told an accounting event the rule will be applied in 2018 in Britain and subject to audit even if there is a delay in EU endorsement.

"So don't slow down," said Ebling, who is already talking with biggest lenders on changes to evaluating credit risk in loans. "The conversations we have suggest the banks are taking this really seriously."

Ebling was however critical of actions so far by the banks, noting they could be faced with having to raise their capital buffers to accommodate higher provisions.

Some of the solutions they are coming up with are short-cuts that don't feel right, Ebling said, casting doubt on the idea of giving more time after January 2018 to build up capital under the new rule if needed.

"The idea that we might transition towards IFRS9 in capital terms (would mean) ... the prudential regulator is happy for a lower capital reserve than is believed necessary. That is not a great starting point for me," Ebling said.

The rule requires far more judgment by banks who will have to stand behind provisioning figures they publish, Ebling said.

"There is still a level of evolving thinking. We understand the methods will be rough and ready, and in some places really rough and ready," he said. (Editing by David Holmes)