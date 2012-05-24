* Bailey: Free banking must end
* Signals low interest rates for "foreseeable future"
* Banks' contingency plans for euro exit well under way
* Pressure on banks to build up capital, liquidity may ease
By Huw Jones
LONDON, May 24 Britain may need to call time on
free bank accounts as poor transparency on fees could be
fuelling the mis-selling of financial products, a top banking
regulator said on Thursday.
Bank of England executive director for banking supervision
Andrew Bailey also hinted Britain's main interest rate would
remain at a record low 0.5 percent for the foreseeable future,
and that domestic banks were ready if Greece ditched the euro.
Bailey said the "myth" of free banking enjoyed by customers
when not overdrawn made it hard to link costs to products and
services received.
"I worry also that this unclear picture may have encouraged
the mis-selling of products that is now causing so much
trouble," Bailey said in a speech made available to the media.
Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and Royal
Bank of Scotland are part way through paying the bulk of
about 9 billion pounds ($14 billion) compensation for
mis-selling loan insurance.
It was the latest scandal over two decades and more of
mis-selling products from pensions to endowment home loans.
"In short, I think that the reform of retail banking in this
country cannot move ahead unless we tackle the issue of free
in-credit banking, and have a much better sense of what we are
paying for and how we are paying," Bailey said.
It would be hard for industry, as a whole, to introduce fees
as this could be seen as collusion, he said. "So, it may require
intervention in the public interest, not least because it is a
way to encourage greater competition."
Bailey's words carry clout as he has been designated as
second in command of the BoE's new Prudential Regulation
Authority which will supervise lenders and insurers.
There are 120 million current and savings accounts at
Britain's high street banks and, so far, no bank has broken
ranks to start charging, fearing it would lose business.
"We will be discussing his thinking with him and with our
customers and consider the options," British Bankers'
Association chief executive Angela Knight said.
Steve Smith, a director at Lloyds Banking Group speaking at
the same industry conference as Bailey, said a previous proposal
on bank reform - the Vickers report - had sensible proposals on
easier account switching and fee transparency but the Financial
Services Authority and Office of Fair Trading have "not run with
them".
"The plea from me is if you are going to be like a dog with
a bone on this ... is to actually get the Vickers
recommendations implemented," he said.
Bailey responded that he rarely came across bankers who
disagreed with charging and that Vickers needed implementing.
FORESEEABLE FUTURE
Turning to the broader sector, Bailey said pressure on
interest margins and income at banks will remain.
He also expected risk managers at banks "to take a cautious
view and assume continuing low interest rates for the
foreseeable future."
Last year, Bailey called on banks to prepare contingency
plans in case countries left the euro area.
Markets are betting Greece may exit the euro but Bailey
signalled British banks would be ready but not without a cost.
"Whatever happens in the euro area, there is a cost of
adjustment, and that too will act as a drag on the returns
earned by banks, and in the worst scenario presents a clear
threat to financial stability."
He reiterated the BoE's view that the euro zone crisis
remained the biggest risk to Britain's financial stability.
Bailey also hinted that pressure on banks in Britain to
build up capital and liquidity buffers could be eased to avoid
adverse effects on the economy and uncertainty for lenders.