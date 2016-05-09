(Adds government official, industry body)
By Huw Jones
LONDON May 9 Improving the behaviour of banks
is a top priority for Britain's financial market watchdog its
incoming head said on Monday, despite a decision to ditch a
review into their culture.
The Financial Conduct Authority shelved a review into
banking culture in December last year, prompting suggestions
that the government was softening its stance on regulation.
Improving the way they operate is seen as core to restoring
trust in banks that have been fined billions of dollars for
trying to rig interest rate benchmarks and foreign exchange
markets.
Andrew Bailey, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, who
takes up the reins as chief executive of the FCA in July, said
his appointment did not mean any let-up.
His predecessor, hardliner Martin Wheatley, was ousted by
the government in what was seen by critics as a softening of
tone towards lenders.
"One thing that this move does not require is a change of
view on the importance of culture in firms," Bailey told the
annual City Week financial services conference.
After forcing banks to hold more capital, regulators are
turning their attention to improving behaviour or culture.
"As regulators, we are not able, and should not try, to
determine the culture of firms. We cannot write a regulatory
rule that settles culture," Bailey said.
"We seek to ensure that firms have robust governance, which
includes appropriate challenge from all levels of the
organisation," Bailey said, adding that a change of culture was
possible and there has been progress at the banks.
Britain has already introduced some of the world's toughest
rules for bankers, from pay to legal responsibility for
decisions they take.
Chris Cummings, chief executive of TheCityUK, which promotes
Britain as a financial centre, said U.S. bankers tell him they
now detect a "more seasoned" British approach to regulation.
"What I hear now from government is 'how can we make sure
there are new jobs being created'," Cummings said. "My sense is
that we are turning the corner."
Nathan Bostock, chief executive of Santander UK
bank, said Britain should not ignore that domestic regulation
has a fundamental influence on inward investment.
Many new banks are being set up in Britain but they are
small and specialist, while global investors with billions of
pounds to spend want consistent regulation, Bostock added.
Charles Roxburgh, director general for financial services at
Britain's finance ministry, told the same event that good
regulation was a precondition for competitiveness.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)