LONDON Oct 25 A key element of new bank rules,
widely criticised by the finance industry for unnecessarily
bumping up capital requirements, will be radically cut back,
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.
This new capital requirement covers so-called operational
risk, such as big fines for misconduct that could eat into a
bank's main capital reserves.
"One of core recommendations had the effect of substantially
increasing the capital for so-called operational risk," Carney
told a committee in Britain's House of Lords.
Operational risk was very difficult to model and is best
addressed by supervisors using their discretion to require a
specific bank to hold more capital, as the BoE was already
doing, Carney said.
"We don't need a model coming out of Basel to tell us how to
do it," Carney said, referring to the Basel Committee of global
banking regulators.
"What we expect to happen is that element of the original
package ... will be substantially reduced, so that the
supervisory discretion is back with the home supervisor," Carney
said.
Global banking regulators, who aim to complete the rules by
year-end, have come under heavy pressure from banks and
policymakers to dilute them. They worry that banks will have to
come up with large amounts of fresh capital at expense of
lending.
European Union policymakers have threatened to boycott the
Basel rules if they mean big increases in capital.
The Basel Committee has said there will be no major overall
increase in capital across the banking system from rules that
will not come into effect for years.
(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)