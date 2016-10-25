LONDON Oct 25 A key element of new bank rules, widely criticised by the finance industry for unnecessarily bumping up capital requirements, will be radically cut back, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

This new capital requirement covers so-called operational risk, such as big fines for misconduct that could eat into a bank's main capital reserves.

"One of core recommendations had the effect of substantially increasing the capital for so-called operational risk," Carney told a committee in Britain's House of Lords.

Operational risk was very difficult to model and is best addressed by supervisors using their discretion to require a specific bank to hold more capital, as the BoE was already doing, Carney said.

"We don't need a model coming out of Basel to tell us how to do it," Carney said, referring to the Basel Committee of global banking regulators.

"What we expect to happen is that element of the original package ... will be substantially reduced, so that the supervisory discretion is back with the home supervisor," Carney said.

Global banking regulators, who aim to complete the rules by year-end, have come under heavy pressure from banks and policymakers to dilute them. They worry that banks will have to come up with large amounts of fresh capital at expense of lending.

European Union policymakers have threatened to boycott the Basel rules if they mean big increases in capital.

The Basel Committee has said there will be no major overall increase in capital across the banking system from rules that will not come into effect for years.

(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)