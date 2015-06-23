* Top executives could have bonuses clawed back for decade
LONDON, June 23 Top bankers in Britain could
have their bonuses clawed back a decade after they were awarded
under proposals from regulators on Tuesday that would make
industry pay curbs the toughest in the world.
Critics said the plans meant that British banks would have
to pay a premium to attract top bankers from overseas, while
lawyers questioned whether they could be enforced.
For chief executives and chairmen, a bonus could be clawed
back for up to 10 years if misconduct is uncovered, the Bank of
England's Prudential Regulation Authority and Britain's
Financial Conduct Authority said.
Senior managers face a seven-year clawback period, dropping
to five years for more junior staff.
"This is a crucial step to rebuild public trust in financial
services, and allows firms and regulators to build long term
decision making and effective risk management into people's pay
packets," FCA Chief Executive Martin Wheatley said.
Public anger at big bonuses awarded to bankers who were
bailed out by taxpayers or found to have tried rigging Libor
interest rates or currency markets sparked new curbs across the
world but Britain has gone much further than other countries.
Nicholas Stretch of lawfirm CMS said it would be very
difficult to make the lengthy clawback rules work in practice.
Bankers may have moved to another part of the world by the time
a clawback is ordered.
Most of a bonus is now deferred over several years to make
it easier to halt payments if misconduct is uncovered.
The new rules require the non-cash part of a bonus to be
paid out over seven years for top managers.
NO BAN ON BUYOUTS
Bonuses for non-executive directors and for management of a
bank being shored up by taxpayers are banned from July. The
clawback and deferral rules come into force next January.
After the government had to rescue several lenders in the
2007-09 financial crisis, policymakers want to make it harder
for bankers to escape financially if misconduct is uncovered
years later.
"As promised by the government, the UK now has the toughest
bank pay rules in the world," said Jon Terry, a pay expert at
consultancy PwC.
"The biggest concern for banks headquartered in the UK is
the uneven playing field that now exists between the UK and the
rest of the European Union, adding to the existing differences
between the EU and the rest of the world," Terry said.
British banks will likely have to pay a premium to attract
senior executives from outside the country with more in the form
of fixed pay, Terry added.
The FCA's Wheatley said the rules are part of a wider
package being announced over the summer to include requirements
for banks to specify who is responsible for what and make it
easier for regulators to pin blame.
The regulators also spelled out on Tuesday what must happen
when a rival bank offers to honour a new hire's bonus awarded by
their former employer, a key element in recruiting staff.
Buyouts must be structured so that they vest no earlier than
the awards they replace, meaning the deferred portion of the
bonus cannot be cashed in any quicker.
A simple ban on buyouts had been among the options proposed
last year but this has now been rejected. The regulators will
now look at how the transferred bonus could be clawed back by
the bank that originally awarded it if misconduct emerges.
