By Huw Jones
LONDON, April 15 The UK parliament's Treasury
Select Committee is to examine further whether banks are
required to hold sufficient capital to cushion them against
potential losses, wading into a row between the Bank of England
and the architect of the sector's reforms.
Earlier this year John Vickers, chairman of the Independent
Commission on Banking (ICB), said the BoE was not making banks
hold as much equity capital as the ICB recommended in its
proposals for reforming the sector five years ago.
The accusation touched a raw nerve at the BoE, prompting a
string of speeches from top officials who said banks were
already within a hair's breadth of holding enough capital
and BoE Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey, who heads
banking supervision, taking a swipe at what he called the "big
equity school".
On Friday the UK parliament's Treasury Select Committee said
after receiving a detailed response from BoE Governor Mark
Carney to Vicker's criticisms that it would now initiate further
work on ensuring banks hold adequate levels of capital to remain
resilient in an economic downturn.
"Robust levels of capital are as important now as they were
a decade ago. These complex issues remain a source of
controversy," the committee's chairman, Andrew Tyrie, said in a
statement.
In his 13-page letter sent to Tyrie earlier this month and
published on Friday, Carney said UK banks were required to hold
more capital than was recommended by the ICB, and must also
comply with other requirements not envisaged by the ICB.
"If capital requirements are increased, some of those costs
will be passed on to households and businesses in the real
economy," Carney wrote.
The BoE's Financial Policy Committee has a remit not to act
in a way that damages the capacity of the financial sector to
help the economy grow over time, Carney added.
A key aim of the Vickers reform was not just to increase
capital but also make it easier to close down failing parts of a
bank while keeping customer deposits safe.
"It would be inconsistent to discount these benefits when
setting the overal capital framework," Carney said.
Vickers said later on Friday that Britain should go well
beyond "too weak" global capital standards at all major lenders,
and disagreed with Carney's view that the reform of banking
post-crisis was substantially complete.
"I hope that the Treasury Committee's inquiry, and the wider
debate it fosters, will help to encourage the BoE to strengthen
its capital policy," he said in a statement.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)