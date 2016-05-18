LONDON May 18 Britain's banks must bridge the
"great divide" with a distrustful public to maintain a
well-functioning financial system that supports growth, a senior
Bank of England official said on Wednesday.
BoE Chief Economist Andy Haldane said there was a "yawning
gap" between how banks see themselves and how the public views
the sector.
Members of the public who attended the BoE's Open Forum last
November on fixing the financial sector described the industry
as self-serving, greedy, corrupt and destructive.
"They underscore just how far finance still has to travel to
regain its social licence," Haldane said in a speech.
Britain's banks, which the BoE regulates, have paid billions
of pounds in fines for trying to rig interest rate benchmarks
and currency markets, and billions more in compensation for
mis-selling loan insurance.
Haldane said the financial sector may need new ways to
"define and communicate" its purpose to act as an "antidote to
the short-term demands of shareholders and executives".
With the market value of banks worth less than the assets on
their books, lenders are a "value-destruction" machine for
investors, he said.
Economies have suffered even bigger losses than banks from
the 2007-09 financial crisis, scarring growth potential and
contributing to flat-lining productivity.
"So a lack of trust in finance potentially hobbles both
economic growth and financial stability. That lack of trust is
the mirror-image of the perception gap between the financial
sector and wider society, the Great Divide," he added.
For much of their history banks were local, with people
interacting with branch managers, but in recent years a more
centralised sector has emerged to weaken trust.
With a looser personal touch, banking began falling behind
hairdressers and doctors in the personal trust stakes, Haldane
said.
The financial crisis accelerated the shift, with banking
plummeting from "mid-table mediocrity to relegation-threatened
remorse" in the trust league, Haldane added.
Only estate agents, journalists, government ministers and
politicians fared worse than bankers in surveys on public trust,
Haldane said.
New rules making banks safer and consumers better protected
are important but probably insufficient "down payments" towards
closing the trust deficit, Haldane said.
Enhancing public education on finance, instilling and
communicating a sense of "purpose" and restoring the personal
touch in banking would also help, he added.
