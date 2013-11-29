* PRA eases up on planned supplementary capital rule
* New rule takes effect year earlier than planned
* Capital targets for big eight banks formalised
* Compliance dates for smaller banks mapped out
* Bank shares rise, Barclays up 2 pct.
(Adds analyst comment, details on Barclays)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Nov 29 Britain's banking regulator
relaxed a new rule determining the quality of assets banks must
hold to cover risks from pension liabilities.
The Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA)
had proposed in August that all the extra capital to be held
should eventually be in the most expensive form, such as shares
or retained earnings.
The PRA said on Friday that "in light of consultation
responses" it would now require at least 56 percent of the
supplementary capital to cover mainly pension risks in top
quality assets, and not all of it over time.
The new rule will come into force on January 1, 2015, a year
earlier than proposed.
Shares in Barclays, which was seen as having to
find the most capital, were up nearly 3 percent, with many of
the other top UK banks also rising.
The main contention had been around so-called Pillar 2
capital, the funds that a regulator demands of each bank on top
of its mandatory core minimum buffer.
Banks currently meet the requirements to cover pension risks
and other Pillar 2 requirements with any form of regulatory
capital such as cheaper CoCos or contingent capital hybrid debt,
and the original proposal from the PRA raised hackles banks
might have to meet it all with equity.
Analysts had said the original proposals could have forced
banks to hold at least 11 percent core capital.
Following a rights issue in the summer Barclays' core
capital was 9.6 percent. It had been selling CoCos to lift its
capital. Analysts had predicted it could have to find several
billion pounds more capital, but said they now think Barclays
will be able to meet the new requirements under existing plans.
"This is especially good for Barclays. It means the
requirement can be met with more cost effective instruments,"
said Ian Gordon, an analyst at Investec, who added that the
sector as a whole would benefit now the uncertainty had ended.
BIG EIGHT
Banks had challenged the inclusion of pension risk in the
capital rule but the PRA rejected their arguments.
"These decisions will enhance the stability of the financial
sector and strengthen the capital regime in the UK," the PRA
said.
"Although the PRA has not finalised all aspects of the
rules, it is setting out a number of key decisions in order to
give firms clarity on the key policy issues that affect the
minimum level of common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital which firms
need to maintain," the PRA said.
The PRA said eight major lenders and building societies are
expected to hold a core capital buffer equivalent to 7 percent
of their risk-weighted assets from January 2014.
They are: Barclays, Co-operative Bank,
HSBC, Lloyds, Nationwide, Royal Bank of
Scotland, Santander UK and Standard Chartered
.
The eight must comply with a leverage ratio of 3 percent
from the same date. This is a measure of capital in proportion
to a bank's total assets on a non-risk weighted basis.
These minimums come from a global bank capital accord known
as Basel III, which is not due to take full effect until the
start of 2019 but Britain is moving earlier with major lenders.
The Co-op Bank, Barclays and Nationwide have already
announced plans on how they will meet these targets. Barclays
and Nationwide are being allowed to keep their leverage ratio
deadline of mid-2014 and end-2014, respectively.
The watchdog also published a timetable for how smaller
banks must comply with the new capital rules which are being
introduced across the European Union and based on Basel.
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)