LONDON Feb 15 Financial firms hiring senior
staff will need references going back a minimum of five years to
prevent bankers covering up past misconduct, the Bank of England
said on Monday, ditching an earlier proposal for a longer
period.
The first batch of rules on such references, published by
the BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority, in conjunction with
the Financial Conduct Authority, come into force on March 7.
The aim is to ensure that formal, detailed references are
obtained for hiring people to roles like non-executive directors
and senior managers at banks and insurers.
The reform was recommended by the Fair and Effective Markets
Review from the government and regulators to stop "rolling bad
apples" from hiding a poor conduct record by moving jobs.
A bank must provide a reference "as soon as reasonably
practicable", containing "all relevant information" of which it
is aware, the new rules said.
A firm must take "reasonable steps" to obtain appropriate
references covering at least the past five years of services.
Last year's consultation by the BoE proposed a six-year period.
"This is a new requirement which reflects a longstanding
supervisory expectation that firms should undertake appropriate
due diligence on candidates," the new rules state.
References should be "accurate and based on documented
fact", which can include "frank and honest views, but only after
taking reasonable care both as to factual content, and as to the
opinions expressed, and verifying the information upon which
they are based," the rules state.
The new rules do not cover two proposals included in last
year's consultation paper: a requirement for the references to
be provided in a standard format, and for them to be updated if
subsequent information about conduct later comes to light.
A further batch of rules, which may address some of these
issues, will be released at a later day, the BoE said.
