By Huw Jones
LONDON Dec 11 LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) -
Britain's banks will have until 2020 to put in place an extra
buffer of funds that will be tapped in a crisis to shield
taxpayers from having to bailout failed lenders again, the Bank
of England said on Friday.
The BoE was setting out its new rules for how 400 banks and
building societies will have to hold an additional cushion of
loss-absorbing bonds on top of their core, mandatory capital
requirements.
The rules, published for consultation, are based on a
European Union law that will require all banks across the
28-country bloc to hold the extra buffer known as minimum
requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities or MREL.
The central bank estimated that the net shortfall of such
funds is currently 26 billion pounds for the biggest banks such
as HSBC, Lloyds, Barclays and RBS, for whom it will cost some
1.4 billion pounds a year to service.
The vast majority of MREL requirements will be met by
re-issuing existing debt at banks.
The new rules are seen by policymakers as the final piece of
banking regulation since the 2007-09 financial crisis to end
so-called "too big to fail" banks.
"The implementation of MREL is a crucial step forward to
ensuring that any banks, large or small, carries sufficient
resources to be resolved in an orderly way, without recourse to
public subsidy and without disruption to the wider financial
system," BoE Governor Mark Carney said in a statement.
The aim is to ensure that the shareholders and bondholders
of a bank bear the losses when a lender goes bust.
The BoE said that depositors could, in some circumstances,
also bear losses on amounts held in accounts above the 75,000
pounds that is automatically insured under EU rules.
Banks will be told in the second quarter of 2016 what is the
indicative amount of MREL they must hold by January 2020.
The lenders will be given some flexibility as to how they
will reach that level, the BoE said.
HSBC, Lloyds and Barclays have already been deemed to be
among the 30 global systemic banks who must hold a layer of
bonds, know as TLAC.
The BoE said their level of MREL will not be higher than the
globally-set TLAC but they must comply with a 2019 deadline.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Andy Bruce)
