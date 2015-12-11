* 400 lenders must hold an extra 223 bln stg cushion
* Current net shortfall vs that target is 27 bln stg
* Most of the shortfall at the biggest lenders
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Dec 11 Britain's banks will have until
2020 to build crisis funds to shield taxpayers from having to
bail out failed lenders again, the Bank of England (BoE) said on
Friday.
The BoE was setting out new rules for how 400 banks and
building societies will in total have to hold an additional 223
billion pound ($338 billion) cushion of loss-absorbing bonds.
The net shortfall against that target is currently about 27
billion pounds across the 400, nearly all of it at the biggest
lenders such as HSBC, RBS, Barclays
and Lloyds, which will have to hold bonds equivalent to
at least twice their current minimum capital requirements.
The bonds would be written down to top up depleted core
capital buffers in the event of a failure, thereby giving
regulators time to close or restructure the bank in an orderly
way and avoid the market mayhem of Lehman Brothers' 2008 crash.
The rules, published for consultation, are based on a
European Union law that will require all banks across the
28-country bloc to hold the extra buffer known as minimum
requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities, or MREL.
The BoE estimated the net shortfall of such funds is
currently 26 billion pounds for the biggest banks, for which the
MREL will cost some 1.4 billion pounds a year to service.
The vast majority of MREL requirements will be met by
re-issuing or rolling over 195 billion pounds of existing debt
at banks over the next four years to make it eligible.
The new rules are seen by policymakers as the final piece of
banking regulation since the 2007-09 financial crisis to end
so-called "too big to fail" banks.
"The implementation of MREL is a crucial step forward to
ensuring that any bank, large or small, carries sufficient
resources to be resolved in an orderly way, without recourse to
public subsidy and without disruption to the wider financial
system," BoE Governor Mark Carney said in a statement.
The aim is to ensure shareholders and bondholders bear the
losses when a lender goes bust. The UK government poured 115
billion pounds into banks to keep them afloat during the
financial crisis.
NOT SOFT
EU moves to put creditors and not taxpayers on the hook for
bank failures were evident on Friday when Italians rushed to
sell their bank bonds after taking fright at losses imposed on
investors in four small lenders which had to be rescued last
month.
Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the UK parliament's treasury
committee, said UK banks that complained about the new
requirement should remember that safer lenders are more
attractive to investors.
"What's more, they will have ample time to adapt to these
requirements," Tyrie added.
David Strachan, head of Deloitte's regulatory strategy
centre in Europe, said the BoE's proposals set stricter criteria
than EU law for what types of debt could be included in MREL.
The BoE said depositors could, in some circumstances, also
bear losses on amounts held in accounts above the 75,000 pounds
that is automatically insured under EU rules.
Banks will be told in the second quarter of 2016 what is the
indicative amount of MREL they must hold by January 2020.
The lenders will be given some flexibility as to how they
will reach that level, the BoE said.
HSBC, Barclays, RBS and Standard Chartered have already been
classified among the 30 global systemic banks which must hold a
layer of bonds know as TLAC. The BoE said their level of MREL
would not be higher than the globally-set TLAC, but that they
must begin complying by the 2019 deadline.
($1 = 0.6600 pounds)
