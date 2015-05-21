LONDON May 21 New rules to make senior managers and board members of banks and insurers directly accountable for their actions are about increasing clarity and are not witch hunts, Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday.

Britain will roll out its new Senior Managers' Regime this year, seen by the BoE as a key step to making it easier to pin the blame for reckless behaviour on individuals.

But banks have complained that it will put people off applying for top jobs.

"The key principle of that regime is to establish clearly appropriate responsibility for the governance of firms. Put like that, it is not meant to be radical or life-changing, despite whatever you may hear and read," Bailey told the Building Societies Association annual conference.

"Clarity of responsibility is I hope unobjectionable. But this is not clarity in the sense of facilitating witch hunts."

The BoE's supervisory arm, the Prudential Regulation Authority, which Bailey heads, published on Thursday a consultation paper on board responsibilities.

He said its key messages include the need for boards to take full responsibility for the firm's strategy, risk appetite and ethical behaviour.

Bailey said Britain's building societies sector was in a "good place" as regards to capital and liquidity.

The PRA was, however, keeping an eye on margins which have come under pressure due to increased competition in the home loans sector despite very low interest rates on the funding side.

"Therefore, notwithstanding the news on interest margins over the last two years, we are watching this story carefully to see what happens next," Bailey said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)