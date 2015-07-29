(Adds more detail)
LONDON, July 29 The Bank of England has made
changes to the way banks hold capital above the mandatory
minimum in an effort to increase transparency and better absorb
losses in the event of a financial shock, such as a housing
market crash.
The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), which
supervises banks, is creating a capital buffer that will be
determined by a bank's scorecard in the central bank's annual
resiliency or stress test for major lenders.
If the PRA judges a bank's risk management and governance
are weak, it may set the buffer to cover the risk until it is
dealt with, the BoE said in a statement.
Since the financial crisis forced governments in Britain and
elsewhere to shore up lenders, regulators have been making
greater use of their powers to impose add-on capital charges
under the so-called Pillar II requirements.
This is separate from Pillar I, which refers to the core,
mandatory capital minimums to cover basic risks on a bank's
book, such as from loans not being paid back.
"Firms must hold adequate capital to support the risks in
their business, ensuring financial stability and continuity in
the provision of key services to the wider economy," PRA Chief
Executive, Andrew Bailey, said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Pillar II capital requirements play an important role in
ensuring firms have adequate capital and are a valuable tool for
implementing the PRA's forward-looking judgement based
supervisory approach," Bailey said.
The changes take effect from January 2016 and follow a
public consultation earlier this year.
The final rules are largely in line with a consultation
paper that said major banks in Britain will likely see a slight
increase in capital add-ons.
