By Huw Jones
| LONDON, April 29
LONDON, April 29 Some banks will have to make
internal changes to show regulators they can be closed smoothly
in a crisis and without taxpayer bailouts, Bank of England (BoE)
Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Friday.
Policymakers don't want taxpayers to shore up troubled
lenders again after public anger over government rescues of
banks during the 2007-09 financial crisis.
Moving to an effective "resolution" regime to wind down
banks in trouble without disrupting the wider financial system
will require "major transition", Cunliffe told a regulatory
conference in Brussels.
For example, banks may have to ensure their operating units
are clearly defined, so some can be closed down without
affecting critical parts such as payments.
"There will inevitably be higher costs as the implicit
public subsidy is removed. There is no free lunch," Cunliffe
said.
The BoE regulates banks such as Lloyds, RBS, HSBC and
Barclays in Britain, rolling out new European Union rules that
require lenders to issue "MREL" or a new type of bond that will
be written down when a bank's capital is depleted, thus
shielding taxpayers.
There was volatility in markets earlier this year when
investors were unclear about when a write-down would take place
and what happens to missed interest payments.
Cunliffe sought to soothe market concerns on Friday, saying
the transition to the new bail-in bonds regime would be
"proportionate, gradualist" and provide "clarity to banks and
their creditors".
"In keeping with the second key principle, gradualism, the
Bank is proposing to allow the full four-year transition period
for banks to meet their MREL requirements," Cunliffe said.
"This will allow the market for MREL-eligible debt to
develop and allow banks to smooth out their debt issuance,
minimising issuance and interest costs."
He also warned that unprotected depositors in the small,
simple banks that won't be required to have bail-in debt should
be clear they stand next in line after shareholders when it
comes to absorbing losses.
Currently, deposits up to 75,000 pounds ($110,000) are
protected under Britain's deposit guarantee insurance scheme.
($1 = 0.6839 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)