* Cunliffe drops latest hint of bank buffer increase

* FPC signalled in October that raise may be on the way

* FPC has said it will study bank stress test results first (Adds more quotes by Cunliffe, details)

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Nov 10 Britain's credit cycle is entering a more normal phase and there may be a case for moving earlier rather than later in setting a "counter cyclical" capital buffer for banks, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Tuesday.

The BoE's Financial Policy Committee (FPC) has powers to vary the so-called counter-cyclical buffer (CCB) in order to build up capital in good times to dampen excessive credit and for tapping to cover higher losses on loans in a downturn.

The FPC next reports on Dec. 1, meaning it could raise the buffer, currently set at zero, at that time.

"As the UK economy continues to expand, and as monetary policy normalises - which we expect to be limited and gradual - we will more and more need to think about the time-varying element of our mandate, how the associated credit cycle is developing and whether and how we apply our reforms to address this," Cunliffe said in a speech in Geneva.

"If you thought that the impact of changes in the CCB happened with a lag, that there were benefits in a CCB above zero that could be relaxed, that risks were building or that there were benefits to moving policy gradually, these would point to moving earlier rather than later in the cycle," Cunliffe said.

In October, the FPC signalled it might raise for the first time the CCB as lending was picking up.

The committee has said it would wait for the outcome of stress tests of Britain's leading banks, also due to be published on Dec. 1, to gauge the robustness of the financial sector.

Cunliffe said the BoE's annual stress tests would play an important part in assessing the resilience of lenders through the business cycle.

Bolstering resilience rather than trying to "lean against the wind" should be a starting point for macroprudential policy, given that such policy was still "relatively under-developed", Cunliffe said.

Trying to push against the cycle would be a "bigger call than targeting resilience", though there may be cases where this should be tried, Cunliffe added.

BOE policymakers such as Cunliffe, Andrew Bailey and Alex Brazier have sought to assure banks in past weeks that their broad level of capital is now roughly in the right "ballpark".

This indicates that even if the CCB is raised above zero next month, it would only amount to a relatively marginal increase in capital as the FPC feels its way across new macroprudential territory.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Susan Thomas)