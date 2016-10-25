LONDON Oct 25 Britain's future trading
relations in financial services with the European Union could be
a template for a global regulatory system, Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.
Banks in Britain are readying plans to potentially shift
some operations to continental Europe as hopes fade for
unfettered access to the single market after the UK leaves the
bloc.
Some policymakers say the EU's system of "equivalence" could
provide a gateway for UK-based banks into the bloc. This refers
to the EU allowing firms from outside the EU to trade in the
bloc if they comply with similar rules.
Carney said he expects the EU to give "serious
consideration" to equivalence with Britain given that the
country will already be compliant with European rules.
Carney, who also chairs the Financial Stability Board, a G20
task force that coordinates regulation among the world's leading
economies, said equivalence was being looked at at the global
level as well.
"That is the way forward for the global financial system,"
Carney told a committee in the House of Lords, the upper house
of Britain's parliament.
The EU could withdraw equivalence at short notice unless
there were protections, and an independent dispute resolution
mechanism would also be needed to make equivalence work, Carney
said.
Furthermore, Britain must be able to go beyond rules applied
in other countries at times given the size of its financial
sector.
"We wouldn't want to have our hands tied to import ad
infinitum rules that are made elsewhere," he said.
Some EU financial centres are hoping to lure clearing in
euro-denominated derivatives contracts from a post-Brexit
London, an activity it currently dominates and which is seen as
a core element of its position as a global financial centre.
"Yes, there will be some business that migrates," Carney
said.
But it was debatable whether all derivatives activity would
follow shifts in clearing, and there was no need for clearing to
take place in the jurisdiction of an asset's currency, Carney
said.
He declined to criticise what some lawmakers on the
committee called exaggerated comments from British Bankers'
Association CEO Anthony Browne, who said last week that banks
will start leaving Britain within weeks because of Brexit.
"Some institutions would be in a position to adjust some
activity over the course of the next year, if they saw fit,"
Carney said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)