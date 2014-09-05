By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 5 Foreign banks can operate as
branches in Britain but only if they hold minimal deposits and
meet other safeguards under new Bank of England (BoE) rules
partly aimed at making it easier for Chinese wholesale banks to
set up shop in London.
The new rules mark a formal change of tack by Britain whose
regulators since the 2007-09 financial crisis have put pressure
on all types of foreign bank branches to become subsidiaries
that are more accountable to local supervisors.
Branches, unlike subsidiaries, do not have the cost of
maintaining their own buffer of capital and liquidity, instead
relying on the parent's resources.
The BoE's supervisory arm, the Prudential Regulation
Authority (PRA), said in a statement on Friday that
deposit-taking foreign banks that want to remain a branch must
have less than 100 million pounds ($163 million) in account
balances and fewer than 5,000 customers.
The new rules mean it will be easier for wholesale foreign
banks from China and elsewhere, which cater to other financial
institutions and large corporations rather than retail
customers, to open non-deposit taking branches which would not
face size limits.
Britain wants to encourage greater use of London as a hub
for Chinese currency dealing, with the China Construction Bank
selected in June to become the first clearing service for
renminbi trading in the UK capital.
The bulk of foreign, deposit-taking branches in Britain had
10 to 99 million pounds in their accounts at the end of 2012,
according to BoE figures.
There were only a handful of branches with more than 100
million pounds or more in deposits who may now have to convert
into subsidiaries or withdraw from the market.
Under the new rules, all branches must also have an equally
strict supervisor in their home country, insure any deposits
with a UK scheme, and prove they can be wound up quickly in a
crisis while maintaining access to any deposits.
"Where the PRA is satisfied of these factors, it will also
need to have a clear and agreed split of prudential supervisory
responsibilities with the home state supervisor," the PRA said.
"Where the PRA is not content, it will consider the most
appropriate course of action, which could include refusing
authorisation of a new branch or cancelling an authorisation of
an existing branch."
Britain also wants to avoid having to compensate savers with
deposits at a failing foreign bank as it had to with Icesave
accounts run by a branch of Icelandic bank Landsbanki, which
collapsed in 2008 during the global financial crisis.
Britain and the Netherlands, which found itself in the same
situation in 2008, compensated thousands of Icesave customers
and earlier this year filed a claim for $4.8 billion against
Iceland to recover the money.
(1 US dollar = 0.6130 British pound)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Pravin Char)