LONDON Jan 19 Badly run banks in Britain will
be forced to hold substantially more capital until they can show
that internal risks are under control, the Bank of England said
on Monday.
The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published a
consultation paper on how it will use powers to require lenders
to hold extra capital to cover risks that are not generally
covered by a bank's minimum core buffer.
Regulators have said that poor governance and risk controls
have allowed misconduct, like the attempted rigging of interest
rate and currency benchmarks, to flourish, resulting in a string
of hefty fines which in turn is prompting supervisors to
consider extra capital requirements.
"The PRA therefore proposes that firms with significantly
weak risk management and governance should hold additional
capital in the form of a buffer to cover the risks posed by
those weaknesses until they are addressed," the PRA said in its
consultation paper.
Banks with poor internal controls or governance would have
to hold extra capital equivalent to 10 to 40 percent of its core
buffer and some of the additional capital it is already holding.
"The PRA may decide on a larger scalar within that range
should the PRA buffer assessment reveal greater vulnerabilities
to stress," the paper said.
A bank would be required to produce a plan to address the
failings in risk controls and governance. Once the failings have
been addressed, the extra capital requirement would be removed.
The changes reflect tougher European Union bank capital
requirements being phased in.
Bankers said that the likelihood of lenders being saddled
with such hefty extra capital buffers will be lessened as the
BoE introduces a separate set of new rules requiring senior
bankers to be directly accountable to each major bit of the
business.
Under this new "senior managers' regime", a named individual
will be directly responsible for governance and risk management,
a step regulators believe will make failings less likely.
The new buffers would be phased in from January 2016 with
full compliance by January 2019.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)