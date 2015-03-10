By Huw Jones
LONDON, March 10 British regulators are looking
at whether global agreement is possible on revoking licences of
bankers who break rules, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney
said on Tuesday.
The Bank is part of Britain's fair and effective markets
review (FEMR) to raise conduct standards after banks were fined
for trying to rig currency and interest rate benchmarks.
Bankers can change jobs frequently and work in different
parts of the world, making it difficult for one country to go it
alone with new rules.
Carney said the threat of revoking a banker's licence to
trade if they violate standards or codes was a key incentive to
improving behaviour.
"FEMR, at the request of industry, is looking quite closely
on that and to what extent that can be coordinated
internationally," he told a committee in parliament's upper
chamber.
Carney also chairs the Financial Stability Board, the
regulatory task force that is coordinating a welter of new rules
for banks on behalf of the Group of 20 economies (G20).
Last year, he suggested that bankers could also be partly
paid in performance bonds to reduce risk-taking but lawyers
argued it could clash with European Union rules on remuneration.
On Tuesday, he clarified that any such plans would work
within the European rules.
Members of the parliamentary committee said allegations that
the Swiss arm of HSBC helped people dodge tax in the
past showed that some banks had become too big to manage.
Carney said new rules to ensure a bank can be wound down
quickly if it goes bust was already forcing banks to simplify
their global structures and have clearer lines of
responsibility.
Banks will have to show they can still be profitable when
they apply new, stricter UK banker accountability standards in
all their overseas operations as well, Carney said.
"That has to be shown ... we want to be satisfied that that
is the case for these complex, global institutions," Carney
said.
The scaling back of investment banking operations at some UK
banks was not bad for the City of London's position as a major
global financial centre, Carney also told the committee.
In addition, efforts to make sure that banks in Britain are
well capitalised means they are better able to lend to
companies, even though the banks have argued that the opposite
is the case.
"In most cases those have been hollow threats," Carney said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)