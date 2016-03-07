By Huw Jones
| LONDON, March 7
LONDON, March 7 Regulators trying to police
innovations in financial technology are waiting to see whether
start-ups develop open systems or ones that allow only limited
access for users, a Bank of England conference heard on Monday.
Regulators are looking into new rules for so-called fintech,
which includes peer-to-peer lending, and the use of blockchain
or the distributed ledger technology underpinning the bitcoin
virtual currency.
The sector is still tiny but regulators worry it could grow
quickly and pose risks to the financial system.
"We need to understand what the model is," Bank of England
Chief Cashier, Victoria Cleland, told the conference jointly
organised by the BoE and London Business School.
The BoE is trying to "join the dots" between the potential
benefits and risks from digital currencies, blockchain and other
innovations, she said.
"With all these things going on, we need to be ready to
respond to what would regulation mean," Cleland.
Banks are examining blockchain uses to avoid being caught
out like the taxi sector has been by online cab finder Uber or
hoteliers by online accommodation company Airbnb, the conference
heard.
But there is fierce debate over what sort of businesss model
is best, and whether it should be an open system that can be
accessed by the general public via the Internet, or a closed or
permissioned one with users vetted.
Andrew Weir, group chief technology officer at HSBC
bank, said most big organisations were under constant attack
from hackers.
"If the distributed ledger is a platform that gets
incorporated into the Internet in some way, it will be
completely open to these forms of hacking," Weir said.
Charley Cooper, managing director of R3 Group, a consortium
of 42 banks, including HSBC, looking at ways to use blockchain
for trading bonds, said he has invited regulators to view their
work.
"I don't know that there is any regulator in the world that
is anywhere near close to accepting the idea of a public
distributed ledger for financial services," Cooper said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Keith Weir)