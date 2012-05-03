LONDON May 4 A failing bank should be wound up
when it no longer meets rules that allow it to operate, and
bondholders should be told clearly in advance that this point
could trigger losses for them, Bank of England Deputy Governor
Paul Tucker said.
Tucker is leading global efforts at the Financial Stability
Board (FSB) to require supervisors in the world's top 20
economies to have recovery and resolution plans for major banks
by the end of this year.
Recovery plans or "living wills" map out how a bank would
bounce back from a major shock. Resolution plans are for winding
up banks that cannot be kept going and are set to include
measures such as bail-ins or imposing losses on the bank's
bondholders.
The aim is to prevent another taxpayer-funded rescue of the
banking sector and to stop banks from becoming too big to fail.
But there is debate over how resolution would work in practice.
"A sensible trigger for resolution would be when a bank no
longer meets the criteria for being authorised and, crucially,
when there is no reasonable prospect of its doing so again,"
Tucker told a Frankfurt conference on Thursday in a speech made
available on Friday.
"We shall need the documentation of bond issues by banks and
by their holding companies to make clear in terms that they may
be bailed in or subjected to another type of resolution
operation by the firm's home authorities," Tucker said.
"That should not be a high hurdle. It is equivalent to
incorporating Collective Action Clauses (CACs) in sovereign bond
documentation," Tucker added.
Tucker said it was "misthink" that only bail-ins entail
losses on bondholders. Bail-ins are where a bank's bonds would
convert to equity.
"All resolution tools put losses on to debt holders and
creditors. Because that is the only place they can go. Bail-in
is just one technique for delivering that," Tucker said.
Several countries are exploring "top-down" resolutions of
complex groups, employing bail-in of debt issued by the holding
company.
"The U.S. and UK have been working together very
constructively in planning how to operationalise that strategy;
and if we continue to make progress I hope that we will be able
to say more about it over the next few months," Tucker said.
The European Union has delayed its draft law to introduce
pan-EU mechanisms for winding up failing cross-border banks.
Some countries fear bail-ins will put off investors in bank
debt when markets are already jittery because of the euro zone
debt crisis.
"For those who hesitate to grasp the nettle of implementing
resolution regimes, I want to stress that the genie is out of
the bottle," Tucker said.
"There is nowhere to hide. Quietly maintaining a policy of
bailing out banks is not a free option for governments and their
taxpayers," he added.