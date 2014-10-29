BRIEF-Surfilter Network Technology to pay cash 0.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Oct 29 Boe Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 62.7 percent y/y at 813.1 million yuan(133.06 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wEEyiK
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1107 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to invest 25 million yuan into a Hagzhou-based medical tech firm in exchange for 75 percent stake