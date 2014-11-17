* Carney comments seen as a warning shot, dig at EU bonus
By Rachel Armstrong and Kylie MacLellan
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Nov 17 The Bank of England
said on Monday that senior bankers' salaries may in future be at
risk if they or their staff break rules, firing a warning shot
to the City after the latest dealing room scandal cost six banks
$4.3 billion in fines.
Transcripts of currency traders from banks such as UBS
boasting in online chatrooms about their bonuses while
they tried to manipulate benchmark rates have put regulators
under renewed pressure.
Europe has already agreed to curb bankers' bonuses, but the
Bank of England has said that policy will not tackle the problem
as lenders can dodge it by paying allowances and hiking fixed
pay.
The Bank, which regulates Europe's financial hub in London,
is bringing in its own regime which will see bonuses deferred
for years and allow them to be clawed back if wrongdoing emerges
-- even if the money has already been spent.
Yet with Europe's bonus cap cutting the pool of money that
the Bank of England can target, Mark Carney, its governor, said
salaries, or fixed pay, could also be in its sights.
"Standards may need to be developed to put non-bonus, or
fixed, pay at risk," Carney said in a speech in Singapore.
"European rules create a situation that makes the case for
additional reforms to ensure that the burden of excessive risk
taking and misconduct by staff can still be borne by those
staff."
Given that the Bank of England's new regime is not yet in
place, remuneration experts said Carney's speech was a tap on
the shoulder rather than a plan for immediate action and
underlined the political pressures at play.
A group of UK lawmakers brought together to look at ways of
improving behaviour in the wake of banking scandals has said pay
is at the heart of the problem.
"Mark Carney is firing a warning shot. He is putting the
industry on notice that if they just increase fixed pay and take
employees out of bonus schemes that is not going to work for
him," said Tom Gosling, head of reward practice at PwC.
International regulators may yet introduce reforms that
would require banks to pay part of their senior staff bonuses in
bonds connected to the performance of the bank.
Carney, who is also chairman of regulatory watchdog The
Financial Stability Board, said a proposal by New York Federal
Reserve Bank President William Dudley to bring in "performance
bonds" for senior bankers was "worthy of consideration".
Dudley said last month that deferred pay for senior bankers
should be in the form of debt, rather than shares, and that
these "performance bonds" would be forfeited to pay some of the
fines imposed on a lender for wrongdoing, easing the burden on
shareholders.
"I think introducing bonds into variable pay could happen
sooner rather than later," said Gosling. "There is a lot of
common ground between the EU, the Bank of England and the Fed on
the use of bond-type instruments in remuneration."
