LONDON, March 11 The Royal Bank of Scotland
might have to move its headquarters to England if
Scotland votes for independence this year and joins the European
Union, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.
"It's a distinct possibility but I shouldn't prejudge it.
It depends on their arrangements as well," Carney told members
of Britain's parliament, adding that RBS could choose to focus
more of its business on Scotland.
Carney said an independent Scotland would need to guarantee
deposits held in England by Scottish-domiciled banks under EU
law.
Insurance and pensions firm Standard Life said last
month that it could move some of its operations out of Scotland
if voters back a plan to split the country from the United
Kingdom in a referendum in September.
Scotland is home to the second-largest financial services
industry in the United Kingdom, accounting for about 150,000
jobs.
Carney has been at pains not to involve himself in the
political debate about Scottish independence and has said he
wants to provide analysis about how any monetary and banking
union between Scotland and the rest of Britain might work.
Carney also told lawmakers that the BoE would provide "clear
and public advice" if Scottish independence resulted in a
monetary arrangement with the rest of Britain that creates
risks.