By Belinda Goldsmith and David Milliken
LONDON, March 11 The Royal Bank of Scotland
and other Scottish-based financial firms might have to
move their headquarters to England if Scotland becomes
independent and joins the European Union, Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.
Carney said if Scotland chose to break away from the rest of
the United Kingdom at a Sept. 18 referendum, EU law stipulated
it would need to guarantee deposits in England and Scotland
where many have their largest customer bases.
Scotland is home to the second-largest financial services
industry in the United Kingdom, accounting for about 150,000
jobs and making up about 12.5 percent of Scottish GDP.
"It is not clear in the European context that the domicile
of the major banks up in Scotland would remain in Scotland given
the location of head office like activities in the rest of the
UK," Carney told British lawmakers in a parliamentary committee.
He said RBS, once the world's largest bank which is 81
percent owned by the British government state owned after being
bailed out in 2008, may have to move.
"It's a distinct possibility but I shouldn't prejudge it. It
depends on their arrangements as well," he said.
Uncertainty over how independence will impact companies has
become a major talking point of the independence debate.
Insurance firm Standard Life and investment manager
Alliance Trust have already started setting up some
companies based in England in a precautionary move because of
uncertainty over tax, regulation, currency and EU membership
should Scotland end its 307-year tie with England.
A row over what currency would be used in an independent
Scotland has exacerbated worries among businesses. The main UK
political parties have rejected Scottish leader Alex Salmond's
plan to share the pound in a currency union with Scotland and
keep the Bank of England as the lender of last resort.
Carney said any "informal adoption of sterling" by an
independent Scotland without a currency union would mean it lost
the lender of last resort facilities of the Bank of England.
He said the central bank was well appraised of the potential
risks.
Carney also stressed he would not drawn on his own views on
what is the best way forward for Scotland.
"There is a wide range of factors which would determine
viability and viability in a currency union. (It's) like being
pregnant - you can't be half viable in a currency union," he
said.
Asked again about his views on the rules needed for a
currency union, he said: "I have views but not that I am willing
to share, not that I would prefer to share."