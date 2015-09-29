By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 29
LONDON, Sept 29 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Tuesday that companies must be more open about
their "climate change footprint" to avoid abrupt changes in
asset prices that could destabilise markets.
The speed at which assets such as coal, oil and gas reserves
are re-priced to reflect the impact of climate change is vital
to reduce potentially "huge" financial risks to British insurers
and other investors, he said.
"Risks to financial stability will be minimised if the
transition begins early and follows a predictable path," Carney
told a Lloyd's of London insurance market event.
The goal of limiting global temperature rises to two degrees
above pre-industrial levels would render the vast majority of
fossil fuel reserves "stranded" or unburnable without expensive
carbon capture technology, he said.
Carney, who made no comment on UK monetary policy, also
heads the Financial Stability Board (FSB), which coordinates
financial regulation for the Group of 20 economies (G20).
At a meeting in London last week, the FSB agreed to consider
recommending to G20 leaders in November that more should be done
to develop consistent, comparable, reliable and clear
disclosures by companies on the "carbon intensity" of their
assets, he said.
Such disclosures would show investors how companies will
manage risks from climate change.
"The right information allows sceptics and evangelists alike
to back their convictions with their capital," Carney said.
"It will reveal how the valuations of companies that produce
and use fossil fuels might change over time."
Disclosures would expose the likely cost of doing business,
paying for emissions, help smooth price adjustment, and inform
policymakers, Carney said.
Carbon footprint disclosures differ greatly and the FSB
could help forge consistent, global standards, he said.
One approach would be to set up an industry-led climate
disclosure task force to design and deliver a voluntary standard
by firms that produce or emit carbon.
"The G20, whose member states account for around 85 percent
of global emissions, has a unique ability to make this
possible," Carney said.
Carney said climate change can affect financial stability
through the cost of damage to property or trade, compensation
claims, and reassesment of asset prices.
He said Britain's environment ministry published a report on
Monday which found Britain's insurers exposed to all three types
of risks in the longer term.
Increasing levels of physical risk could present significant
challenges to general insurers in particular, Carney said.
He said "static" disclosure is a necessary first step which
could be complemented by governments giving guidance on the
possible future course of carbon prices.
This could be combined with stress testing to profile the
size of the skews from climate change to the returns of various
businesses.
"You peer into the future, building your defences against a
world where extreme events become the norm," Carney said.
