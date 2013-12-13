PARIS Dec 13 Governments will reach an
agreement next year on the pecking order for shareholders and
bond investors to take losses when a bank fails, Mark Carney
chairman of the UK's Financial Stability Board and head of the
central bank, said on Friday.
Carney said the new regulatory framework currently being
hammered out had to be designed to ensure financial markets
could handle the collapse of a bank.
"It forces us, and we will do this next year, to come to an
agreement on the capital structures that ensure bank
shareholders, certain classes of debt holders are next in line
well in front of tax payers," Carney told a conference at the
French Finance Ministry.
"We have to design those in a way (so) that critical
activities of the institutions can continue after the failure,"
he added.
Governments in Britain, Europe and the United States had to
shore up major banks with billions of dollars of taxpayer money
during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Carney, who is governor of the Bank of England, said
regulators needed in particular to wrap up work on so-called
too-big-to-fail banks, which the United States and Europe have
clashed over in the past.
"An essential element of that reform will be to agree the
amount and location structure of the bail-in-able debt for
systemic institutions," he said. "This will be the key to
unlocking this issue."
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Susan Fenton)