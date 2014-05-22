May 22 The Bank of England's governor warned
insurers that he will hold their top executives accountable in
the same way that he has cracked down on Britain's errant
bankers, The Times reported early Thursday.
In a comment piece written for The Times, Mark Carney said
"integrity, honesty and skill" in senior managers are not
optional, whether they are in charge of insurers, investment
Carney said the Bank of England wants senior managers of
insurance companies to be held accountable if things go wrong
and policyholders lose out.
"So alongside reforms that Parliament has asked us to make
to hold senior bankers to account, we will create a similar
regime for senior managers in the insurance industry," Carney
said.
The Times reported that Carney did not detail what sanctions
insurance executives could face.
Carney warned that although insurers escaped largely
unscathed from the meltdown in global credit markets seven years
ago, they are not without their risks.
The governor said that the Bank would be "vigilant" about
the flood of new capital going into higher-risk investment
vehicles, as insurers search for higher returns amid record low
interest rates.
He added that the Bank is also working with its counterpart
in Europe to help to make it easier for insurers to become
greater providers of funding to small, medium and large
businesses and help to pay for long-term infrastructure
projects.
Despite stringent rules governing the amount of capital they
should hold, there is always the danger that an insurer will
fail, Carney said.
Britain's financial watchdog Financial Conduct Authority
said in March that it investigated whether people locked into
some 30 million pension and other savings plans sold by
insurance firms in the 30 years after 1970 are treated fairly
compared with new clients.
Shares in insurers including Aviva, Legal & General
, Prudential, Resolution and Standard Life
were hit on speculation the FCA probe could lead to
changes that affect the profitability of the products.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)