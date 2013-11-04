LONDON Nov 4 Britain's Prudential Regulation
Authority banking supervisor signalled its backing on Monday for
a restructuring plan announced by the Co-operative Group
for its banking arm.
Control of the banking arm will be handed to investors
including U.S. hedge funds to plug a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4
billion) capital shortfall.
"In June we set out the requirements that Co-Op Bank would
need to meet in terms of the amount, form and timing of
additional capital," the PRA, part of the Bank of England, said
in a statement.
"We welcome the announcement by the firm today setting
out the final details of how it will raise the capital
required," the supervisor added.