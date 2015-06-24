LONDON, June 24 Credit unions need new rules to reflect the broader range of financial services offered by these local loans and savings organisations, the Bank of England said on Wednesday.

The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority, which supervises banks and insurers, published proposals to reform the way credit unions are regulated.

"These changes will introduce a more risk-based and flexible regime for credit unions, with prudential standards that reflect the diverse business models they now operate. The new rules will raise standards where required," BoE Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said in a statement.

With banks tarnished by scandals and the financial crisis and pay day lenders facing a crackdown, policymakers and the Church of England have been promoting credit unions as an alternative for loans. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Susan Fenton)