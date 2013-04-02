BRIEF-Huaan Securities' 2016 net profit down 67.7 pct
* Says 2016 net profit down 67.7 percent y/y at 602.0 million yuan ($87.50 million)
LONDON, April 2 Britain's banking supervisor said on Tuesday that all deposits at Cyprus Popular Bank UK, operating under the name of Laiki Bank UK, will be transferred to the Bank of Cyprus UK and protected under Britain's rules.
The switch in accounts follows a bail out the government of Cyprus and restructuring of its banking sector.
The Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority said the deposits will be covered under Britain's compensation scheme which protects deposits up to 85,000 pounds.
"The agreement does not affect access to bank accounts and therefore all customers who had an account with Laiki Bank UK will be able to access funds as normal and do not need to do anything," the PRA said in a statement.
* Says unit secures 27.9 million dinars contract from Kuwait National Petroleum Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 28 VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of Russia's second largest bank VTB, has moved into the agricultural commodities business, with a focus on the Black Sea and Central Europe, its head of global commodities Atanas Djumaliev told Reuters.