(Clarifies contract includes paper printing)
LONDON, Sept 8 The Bank of England (BoE) has
named British banknote printer De La Rue Plc as
preferred bidder for its polymer and paper banknote printing
contract.
The company, which has printed Britain's banknotes since
2003, is expected to sign an extended 10-year contract in
October and to commence printing in April 2015, the BoE said in
a statement on Monday.
Shares in De La Rue were up 3.5 percent to 769 pence by 0846
GMT, after climbing to a session high of 775p, their highest in
nearly two months.
De La Rue, which makes more than 150 national currencies and
UK passports, added polymer banknotes to its business in 2012
but lost out in March on a 10-year contract to supply polymer to
the BoE to a company called Innovia Security.
The company will begin printing the Bank of England's five
pound notes on polymer from the second half of 2016 and its ten
pound notes a year later. It will continue to print 20 and 50
pound banknotes on paper.
Britain is one of the largest economies so far to adopt
plastic banknotes, which the BoE has said would last twice as
long as paper currency and save it around 1 billion pounds
($1.62 billion) over the next 10 years.
($1 = 0.6192 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Paul Sandle and David
Holmes)