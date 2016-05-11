* Central clearing of derivatives to rise from June
* Clearers gaining in systemic importance
* UK, Germany run default exercise for two clearers
LONDON, May 11 Clearing houses for financial
derivatives should be stress tested on a global basis to prevent
them becoming "too big to fail", the sector's regulator in
Britain said on Wednesday.
Regulators are requiring swathes of the world's $493
trillion market for credit default, commodities and interest
rate swaps to pass through a clearing house or central
counterparty (CCP) to ensure completion of trades and greater
transparency.
David Bailey, director of financial market infrastructure at
the Bank of England, said the proportion of derivatives being
centrally cleared will increase significantly in June when
mandatory clearing begins for some interest rate swaps in the
European Union.
"We need to plan for the extreme or even the implausible
event. Simply put, we need to ensure that CCPs are not 'too big
to fail'," Bailey told a Futures and Options World conference.
Regulators have already beefed up rules in the sector so
that a clearer must have enough resources to withstand its two
biggest members collapsing.
But given their growing size and interlinkages, more needs
to be done to address risks from the increasing systemic
importance of CCPs, Bailey said.
Last month the EU's markets watchdog ESMA announced the
results of its sector-wide stress test in the 28-country bloc
and made recommendations for improvements.
Bailey said British and German authorities have taken
"initial steps" in a joint default management exercise across
two major CCPs - thought to be the London Stock Exchange Group's
LCH.Clearnet and Deutsche Boerse's Eurex
Clearing.
The two exchanges have announced plans to merge and savings
for customers by linking the clearing houses have been put
forward as a major selling point for the deal.
Bailey said such regional testing is not enough.
"In our view, it is important that work is progressed at the
international level to provide consistency," Bailey said.
LCH.Clearnet, for example, has ties with U.S. markets.
But thorny questions still needed answering, such as when
should regulators intervene in a failing CCP, and what resources
should be called on to avoid taxpayers bailing out a clearing
house, Bailey said.
* The EU is due to publish a draft law on how regulators
can close down a failed clearing house, but there is fierce
debate over who should be included in a whip round to plug
losses.
Brussels is hoping that global regulators provide answers
before it presents the draft law.
