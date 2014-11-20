BRIEF-Crane Co buys Westlock Controls from Emerson for $40 mln
* Crane Co - deal for cash consideration of $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 20 BOE Technology Group Co Ltd Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology Co Ltd
* Say announce strategic partnership for LCD panel production technology
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yscXCt; bit.ly/1ysd154
Further company coverage: <200725.SZ] (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Crane Co - deal for cash consideration of $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TrueCar Inc - April saar for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 17.1 million units, down 1.9 percent from a 17.4 million-unit saar a year ago.