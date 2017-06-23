(Adds detail, BoE reaction)
LONDON, June 23 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) has found no evidence of criminality in its investigation
into how the Bank of England (BoE) pumped liquidity into the
financial system to support banks during the financial crisis,
it said on Friday.
Auctions of central bank funds in return for collateral such
as bonds took place in 2007 and 2008 during a crisis that
ultimately forced taxpayers to bail out lenders such as Royal
Bank of Scotland and Lloyds.
"The focus of the investigation was whether assistance had
been provided to certain financial institutions to enable them
to bid successfully for the available funding, to the possible
detriment of other institutions," the SFO said on Friday.
"After a thorough investigation the SFO has concluded that
there is no evidence of criminality in relation to this matter."
The SFO said it has now closed its investigation.
The BoE said the events under investigation occurred nearly
a decade ago at a time when a number of Britain's large
financial institutions were under unprecedented stress.
The financial crisis exposed shortcomings in the BoE's
frameworks for providing liquidity insurance, operating
procedures and governance arrangements, the Bank said in a
statement.
After the SFO's decision to open an investigatation, the
Bank's Court of Directors commissioned a "rigorous and
comprehensive" review of other key market operations during the
financial crisis.
"The review resulted in a number of recommendations, which
the Bank has now implemented," the BoE said, adding that details
of the review were published on Friday.
"The Bank is proud of the dedication and professionalism
displayed by its staff during the financial crisis," it said.
