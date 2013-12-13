LONDON Dec 13 The recovery in Britain's housing
market was taking hold across the country but it was too early
for strong intervention to prevent any bubbles, a senior Bank of
England official said on Friday.
BoE director of financial stability, Andrew Haldane, said
one of the most immediate risks on the horizon was the housing
market, which was "warming up at a rate of knots" across the
whole country.
Rapid rises in house prices have sparked concern about the
risk of a future bubble as well as rising living costs at a time
of stagnant wages.
"It's early days. Now would not be the time to be slamming
on the brakes on the housing market or any other market. We are
in the very early phase of recovery," Haldane told BBC Radio
West Midlands.
He added that now might be the time to ease off the
accelerator and referred to the BoE's decision last month to end
an incentive for banks to grant more home loans.
Haldane, in the West Midlands to "take the temperature" of
local businesses, said it was good news that the economy has
picked up in recent months and banks are now "somewhat more
robust", as evidenced in their lending.