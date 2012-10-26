* Haldane: right size for banks may be $100 billion or less
* Capital surcharges, resolution regimes only partial answer
* Separation of retail, investment banking may be needed
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 26 Britain may need to cap the size
of banks or fully separate their retail and investment
operations to curb the risks "King Kong" lenders pose to the
financial system, a senior Bank of England official said.
Andrew Haldane, the central bank's director of financial
stability, said tackling "too-big-to-fail" banking is essential
to end the implicit funding subsidies big lenders receive from
markets betting that no government will allow them to collapse.
From 2002 to 2007, the implied annual subsidy to the world's
biggest banks averaged $70 billion a year, roughly half of
average post-tax profits, and this could balloon to around $300
billion, Haldane said.
"Subtracting this subsidy, removing the state crutch, would
suggest a dramatically lower socially optimal banking scale.
Like King Kong and Godzilla, these giants would arguably then be
physiological impossibilities," Haldane said.
Reforms like UK plans to hit the deposit arms of banks with
extra capital requirements represent progress but "today's
ring-fence can become tomorrow's string vest", Haldane said in a
speech delivered on Thursday evening and made available on
Friday.
"Worse, they risk sending a false sense of crisis comfort."
The Bank of England becomes the main regulator for UK banks
from April. Haldane also sits on the Bank's Financial Policy
Committee which sets the direction for regulation in Britain.
It was Haldane's second speech in recent months that
questioned core global regulatory changes. In August he said the
tougher Basel III bank capital rules being phased in from
January were too complicated and needed a rethink.
Regulators are introducing reforms to wind down a bank
without rattling markets and avoiding the taxpayer bailouts seen
in the crisis, but Haldane was sceptical.
"When the call comes to ride to the banking rescue,
government may be unable to afford not to," he said.
World leaders have agreed to impose extra capital
requirements on the 29 biggest banks from 2016, but Haldane said
this would still leave too-big-to fail largely untouched.
More far-reaching structural changes may be needed.
"Limits could be placed on bank size," Haldane said, adding
that studies showed economies of scale decline for banks with
assets of more than $100 billion.
Full separation of retail and investment banking, such as
with the now scrapped Depression-era U.S. Glass Steagall Act,
would be operationally simpler and avoid "cross contamination"
of the different cultures seen in retail and investment banking.
"There may be a distance to travel before banking is the
right size," Haldane said.