LONDON Oct 29 Britain's banks are on the way to
delivering a more "socially useful" banking system after
becoming a focus of public anger in the financial crisis, the
Bank of England's director of financial stability said on
Monday.
Andrew Haldane told a meeting organised by Occupy, the
campaign group seeking to reform finance, it had played a key
role in changing attitudes.
"I want to argue that we are in the early throes of such a
financial reformation," Haldane told the event in London.
Key reforms, such as changing banking culture, forcing
lenders to hold more capital, more competition and reining in
big bonuses, were all starting to have an effect.
It was important to punish negligence and criminality and
this is being done after Barclays admitted manipulating a key
interest rate and several lenders are collectively paying 10
billion pounds in compensation for mis-selling loan insurance,
he said.
But there was a limit to what could be achieved through a
"heads on sticks" strategy as problems lay in the system itself
and the reforms were underway.
"A number lack the pizzazz of a 'tar and feathers' strategy.
But taken together, I think they amount to the most radical
agenda of financial reform for 80 years. Importantly, I also
think they will work," Haldane said.
The new heads of the UK's biggest banks have committed to
restoring trust in their institutions and improving their social
usefulness, he told the event held in Friends House, the London
Quaker society building.
"And those words are beginning to turn into actions.
Barclays and today Lloyds are seeking to change their
sales-oriented culture, returning to their Quaker roots. There
is the quiet, but unmistakable, sound of a leaf being turned."
"Occupy's voice has been both loud and persuasive and that
policymakers have listened and are acting in ways which will
close those fault-lines," Haldane added.
But he urged caution about tarring the whole industry with
the same brush.
There are 400,000 people employed in banking in Britain and
the vast majority were not driven by greed and were not
negligent, he said.
"Nor, even in the go-go years, were they trousering
skyscraper salaries. It is unfair, as well as inaccurate, to
heap the blame on them."