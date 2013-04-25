LONDON, April 25 Forcing banks to hold adequate
levels of capital won't hamper their ability to feed credit to
the economy, a senior Bank of England policymaker said on
Thursday.
Arguing that regulators who ask for higher levels of capital
at banks were draining credit from the real economy, is the
"economics of the madhouse", Andrew Haldane, the central bank's
director of financial stability said.
"This argument makes no logical sense whatsoever. The only
way we will get credit channels working properly is by having a
banking system that is adequately capitalised," Haladane told an
Economist conference.
He said efforts by central banks to stimulate economies have
helped to spark a "mini rally" in stocks in the past nine
months, as intended, despite the gloomy economic outlook.
The policy "medicine" has worked but Haldane urged caution
to avoid creating problems for the future.
There was a need to ensure that such expansive policies
don't "overachieve" and that the "patient does not become too
addicted to the medicine".