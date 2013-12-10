Dec 10 The director for financial stability at
the Bank of England, Andy Haldane, said the BoE wants to throw
its weight behind the use of securitisations in boosting flows
of credit to small businesses, the Financial Times reported on
Tuesday.
Haldane, a senior policymaker on the Financial Policy
Committee, said bundled debt in Britain need not be the
"bogeyman" it was during the financial crash and that it could
play a role in small- and medium-sized enterprise lending and
other areas including student loans, the newspaper said on its
website. ()
Securitisation, in which banks bundle pools of loans and
sell the resulting package to raise funds for lending, was
discredited in 2007 when underlying mortgages defaulted,
triggering the global financial crisis, which resulted in banks
having to be rescued by taxpayers.
Now, however, the securitisation market is seen as a
valuable option for financing business growth.
The Financial Policy Committee said in November that it may
step in to kick start the securitisation market, aiming to
develop approaches to promote a better functioning
securitisation market in the UK.
The European Central Bank is also keen to see a revival,
while European Investment Bank experts say small- and
medium-sized enterprises and young innovative firms now need to
tap securitisation and venture capital to expand and prosper.