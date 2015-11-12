Pakistan appoints acting central bank head
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
LONDON Nov 12 British financial regulators will publish on Nov. 19 their long awaited review into why Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) crashed during the 2007-09 financial crisis.
The Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority's joint report into the failure of HBOS, now part of Lloyds bank , will be published at 1200 GMT.
It will be accompanied by a report from an independent lawyer Andrew Green, into the former Financial Services Authority's enforcement actions following the failure.
The FSA was disbanded in a post-crisis shake-up of supervision, its functions split between the BoE and the new FCA.
Lloyds had to be rescued in a 20 billion pound bailout by British taxpayers after it acquired HBOS in January 2009. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by William Hardy)
MADRID, May 3 Spain's High Court is to question seven current and former Banco Santander bankers, including a current non-executive board member, as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank.