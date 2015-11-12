* British bank collapsed in 2007/09 crisis
* Report to be published on Nov. 19
* Separate report to look at ex-HBOS managers


LONDON, Nov 12 A long-delayed report into the
collapse of British bank HBOS in the 2007/09 financial crisis
will be published on Nov. 19, regulators said on Thursday.
The Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority's
joint review into the failure of HBOS, now part of Lloyds bank
, will be accompanied by a report by an independent
lawyer, Andrew Green, into the former Financial Services
Authority's enforcement actions following the failure.
Green has looked into whether former management of HBOS
should face investigations and bans following criticism from
lawmakers that the FSA did too little to call former bosses to
account.
The FSA was disbanded in a post-crisis shake-up of finance
industry supervision, its functions split between the Bank of
England and the new FCA.
HBOS, Britain's biggest mortgage lender, had to be rescued
via a government-engineered takeover by rival Lloyds, which
subsequently needed a 20 billion pound ($30.46 billion) bailout.
"There is now a reasonable prospect that the public will at
least have an opportunity for a full explanation of this
catastrophic failure. They deserve it," said Andrew Tyrie who
chairs the British parliament's Treasury Select Committee.
Publication of the report has been delayed because
regulators said they had to wait for enforcement proceedings
against Peter Cummings, HBOS head of corporate lending until it
was bought by Lloyds, to be completed before work on the review
could start.
Cummings, the only HBOS official to face enforcement
proceedings, was fined half a million pounds and given a
lifetime industry ban in 2012, a ruling he called unfair and
sinister.
A parliamentary report published in 2013 found that although
regulators bore some of the blame, primary responsibility for
the "colossal failure" of HBOS lay with its chairman Dennis
Stevenson and former chief executives James Crosby and Andy
Hornby.
The lawmakers had asked regulators to consider if Stevenson,
Crosby and Hornby should be barred from the industry, a task
they delegated to Green.
"For the first time, parliament - the Treasury Committee -
has appointed its own specialist advisers and placed them inside
the regulators, to monitor the preparatory work on this report,"
Tyrie said.
In 2013, Hornby surrendered 30 percent of his pension from
HBOS and asked the British authorities to remove the knighthood
he received just after he left the bank.
The regulators' report was due at the end of 2014. The FCA
has said the delay in publication was due to so-called
Maxwellisation, which refers to the process whereby people
criticised in the review have a right of reply before
publication.
($1 = 0.6565 pounds)
