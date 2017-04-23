LONDON Charlotte Hogg, who offered her resignation as the Bank of England's deputy governor last month, will leave the bank at the end of this week, earlier than expected, The Telegraph newspaper has reported.

The Telegraph reported that Hogg had been expected to stay on for three months after writing a letter of resignation in March over her failure to declare a potential conflict of interest about her brother's role at Barclays Bank.

The Bank of England declined to make any official comment.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Jason Neely)